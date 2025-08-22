ICSI CS December 2025 Exam Schedule Out At icsi.edu, Registration Begins From August 26- Check Eligibility Criteria, Important Dates Here

ICSI CS December 2025 Exam Schedule: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially announced the exam schedule for the Company Secretary (CS) December 2025. All the candidates who are going to appear for the exam can now check their exam schedule at the official website, i.e. icsi.edu.

ICSI CS December 2025 Exam Schedule: Important Dates

The online registration for the CS December 2025 exams will open on 26th August, 2025 and close on 25th September, 2025.

Candidates who miss the regular deadline can still apply by paying a late fee between 26th September and 10th October, 2025.

As per the official schedule, the CS December 2025 examinations will be held from 22nd December to 29th December, 2025.

Applicants will have the flexibility to write the exam in either English or Hindi.

ICSI CS December 2025 Exam Schedule: Eligibility Criteria

For the Executive Programme, candidates are required to clear the Online Pre-Examination Test as well as ODOP/TDOP (depending on their registration period).

For the Professional Programme, passing the Online Pre-Examination Test is mandatory before enrollment.

ICSI CS December 2025 Exam Schedule: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- icsi.edu.

Step 2: Login into your account by entering your details like your registration number and password correctly then submit it.

Step 3: After submission, select the module you want to apply for.

Step 4: Now click on the register now button.

Step 5: Register yourself and fill the enrolment form of ICSI December correctly.

Step 6: Pay the required fees to complete the process.

Step 7: Check all the details and submit the form then download the confirmation page for future reference.

ICSI CS December 2025 Exam Schedule: Application Fees

The examination fee for the Executive Programme has been fixed at Rs. 1,500 per group, while for the Professional Programme, it is Rs. 1,800 per group. Candidates applying after the regular deadline will need to pay a late fee of Rs. 250. A fee of Rs. 250 will also be charged for any changes such as exam centre, group, medium, or optional subject. Students who wish to add an extra group must pay an additional Rs. 250. For candidates opting for the Dubai exam centre, a surcharge of USD 100 (or its equivalent in INR) will be applicable.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.