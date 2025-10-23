ICSI CS December 2025: Registration Window Reopens Today At icsi.edu- Check Details Here

ICSI CS December 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced that it will reopen the registration window for the Company Secretary (CS) December 2025 examination. The online application process will remain active until October 25, 2025. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can complete their registration and read the detailed notification by visiting the official ICSI website at icsi.edu. The CS December 2025 exams are scheduled to take place from December 22 to 29, 2025. Candidates will have the option to appear for the examination in either English or Hindi, as per their preference. “This is to inform that Online Examination Enrolment window for December, 2025 Session of CS Examinations will be reopened from 10:00 hrs on 23rd October 2025 till 23:59 hrs. on 25th October 2025," as per the official notice.

“Students may submit request(s) for change of Examination Centre, Medium, Module and Elective Subject during the period from 26th October, 2025 to 21st November, 2025 till 16:00 Hours. Thereafter, requests for any change will NOT be entertained under any circumstances," the notice further added.

ICSI CS December 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Students applying for the Executive Programme must clear the Online Pre-Examination Test along with One Day Orientation Programme (ODOP) or Three Days Orientation Programme (TDOP), depending on when they registered.

Similarly, for the Professional Programme, candidates are required to pass the Online Pre-Examination Test before they can enroll for the course.

ICSI CS December 2025: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Go to the official ICSI website – icsi.edu.

Step 2: Log in using your registration number and password.

Step 3: Choose the module you wish to apply for.

Step 4: Click on the exam registration link.

Step 5: Complete the ICSI CS December 2025 exam enrolment form with the required details.

Step 6: Pay the prescribed application fee through the available payment modes.

Step 7: Carefully review all entered information and submit the form.

Step 8: Download and print a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

ICSI CS December 2025: Application fees

Executive Programme: Rs 1,500 per group

Professional Programme: Rs 1,800 per group

Late Fee: Rs 250 (flat charge)

Change of Exam Centre/Group/Medium/Optional Subject: Rs 250 per change

Addition of an Extra Group: Rs 250

Dubai Exam Centre Surcharge: USD 100 (or equivalent amount in Indian Rupees)