ICSI CS December 2025 results declared today- Check result at icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the CS December 2025 examination results today. Those candidates who have appeared for the Company Secretary (CS) Executive and Professional programme examinations can now access their results through the official ICSI website.

Thousands of aspirants across the country had been eagerly awaiting the outcome of the December session examinations, which were conducted at various centres nationwide.

Where to Check ICSI CS December 2025 Results

Candidates can check their results online by visiting the official website of ICSI:

Visit: www.icsi.edu

Click on the ‘Examination’ section

Select the link for CS December 2025 Results

Enter the required login credentials (Roll Number and Registration Number)

The result-cum-marks statement for Executive and Professional programmes is available for download immediately after logging in.

E-Result-cum-Marks statement details

ICSI has made the formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement available on its website. Candidates are advised to download and save a copy for future reference.

For Professional Programme candidates, the physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement may also be dispatched to their registered addresses. In case of non-receipt within the stipulated time, candidates may contact the institute for assistance.

Pass Percentage and Merit list

Along with the results, ICSI has also released the candidates:

Module-wise pass percentages

All-India merit list (up to 25th rank for Professional Programme)

Top rank holders’ details

The merit list showcases outstanding performers who have secured the highest marks in the examination.

Next steps for qualified candidates

Candidates who have successfully cleared either module or the full programme can proceed with: