ICSI CS December Admit Card 2024 Released At icsi.edu- Check Steps To Download Here

ICSI CS December Admit Card 2024: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the ICSI CS December Admit Card 2024. Candidates appearing for the December 2024 session of the CS Executive and Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) examinations can download their admit cards from the official ICSI website at icsi.edu. The written exams are scheduled to take place from December 21 to December 30, 2024.

“Kindly download the Admit Card immediately to avoid any last-minute inconvenience. After taking the printout of the Admit Card, students are advised to carefully verify all the particulars mentioned therein i.e. Name, Photograph, Signature, Registration Number, Stage of Examination, Examination Centre (Name, Address, Code, etc.), Syllabus, Optional Subject, Medium & Module/Group of Examination, Dates and Timings of Examination, Details of Paper-wise Exemption granted,” reads the official notice.

Physical copies of the ICSI CS December 2024 admit card will not be issued. Candidates must download their hall ticket from the official website and print a copy to bring to the examination. This printed admit card will serve as proof of eligibility to attend the exam.

ICSI CS December Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official ICSI website at icsi.edu.

Navigate to the Latest Updates section; a new page will open.

Look for the direct link to download the ICSI CS December Admit Card 2024 on the page and click on it.

A new page will open where you need to enter your login details.

Click on Submit to view your admit card.

Verify the details, download the admit card, and print a hard copy for future reference.

Candidates appearing for the examination are advised to thoroughly read the Instructions to Examinees provided with the E-Admit Card before the exam. The ICSI CS December 2024 admit card is a mandatory document that must be carried to the examination center. Candidates without the hall ticket will not be allowed to enter the center or take the exam. For any issues, such as errors in the details or general queries, candidates should contact the Institute via email at enroll@icsi.edu for assistance.