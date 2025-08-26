ICSI CS December Exam 2025: Registration Begins Today For Professional, Executive Courses At icsi.edu- Check Steps To Apply Here

ICSI CS December Exam 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started the registration process for the CS Executive and Professional exams to be held in December 2025. Candidates aiming for a career in corporate governance and compliance can apply online through icsi.edu or smash.icsi.edu. The application window will remain open from August 26 to September 25, 2025. However, students who miss the deadline can still register until October 10, 2025, by paying a late fee of Rs 250.

As per the official schedule, the CS Executive and Professional exams are set to take place from December 22 to December 29, 2025, and will be conducted in both English and Hindi. Each paper will run for 3 hours 15 minutes, from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. For Professional Programme applicants, clearing the Online Pre-Examination Test is compulsory, along with ODOP or TDOP, depending on the date of registration.

ICSI CS December Exam 2025: Steps to apply here

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Go to the official website – icsi.edu Sign in using your registration number and password Choose your desired module Click on the CS December 2025 registration link Complete the form, upload the required documents, and make the payment Verify all details carefully before submitting the application

ICSI CS December Exam 2025: Documents Required