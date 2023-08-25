ICSI CS Executive, Professional Results 2023 To Be Released Today At icsi.edu- Check Time, Steps To Download Here

ICSI CS Result 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI, will issue the CS Result 2023 for Professional and Executive programmes today, August 25, 2023. Once the results are made available, candidates who took the exam can obtain them from the official website, icsi.edu. The official announcement states that the results for the Professional course will be revealed at 11 AM, while the results for the Executive programme will be released at 2 PM.

According to the official notice, "Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination will be uploaded on the website of the Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued."

ICSI CS Result 2023: Steps to check here

Visit the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu. Click on ICSI CS Result 2023 link available on the home page. Enter the login details and click on submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

At the candidates' registered address, the Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme Examination will be sent. Candidates may contact the Institute at exam@icsi.edu if they do not get the physical copy within 30 days of the declaration. Beginning on August 26, 2023, individuals can register for the session in December 2023. From December 21 to December 30, there will be an exam.