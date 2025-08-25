ICSI CS Executive Result 2025 Released At icsi.edu- Check Toppers’ List Here

ICSI CS June 2025 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the CS Executive June exam results today. Candidates can access their results on the official website, icsi.edu. Bhumi Vinod Mehta emerged as the topper of the CS Professional exam under the new syllabus, while Prashil Singh secured the top rank in the old syllabus.

ICSI has also made subject-wise marks available online. For the Executive Programme (2022 syllabus), the e-result-cum-marks statement will be accessible on the website immediately after the result declaration, as no physical copies will be issued. However, for the Professional Programme, hard copies of the marks statement will be sent to candidates’ registered addresses. If a candidate does not receive the marks statement within 30 days, they can email their details to exam@icsi.ed.

ICSI CS June 2025 Result: Rank Holders

Rank 1: Tithi Bohra

Rank 2: Surender Pal

Rank 3: Mogulapally Jyothi

ICSI CS June 2025 Result: Toppers Of New Syllabus

Bhumi Vinod Mehta

Osmi Gupta

Aum Bhavin Mehta

Laxmi Mukesh Shah

Aditi Santosh Bodhale

Vanshika Hissariya

Harshita Deepak Sanghani

Khushi Ashish Jain

Shatakshi Agrawal

Prerana

Manshani Hunny Manoj Kumar

ICSI CS June 2025 Result: Toppers Of Old Syllabus

Prashil Singh

Dimpal Sharma

Deshna Jain

Anjali Dodwe

Neelopher

Jay Vipul Soni

ICSI CS June 2025 Result: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official ICSI website- icsi.edu.

Step 2: You will find the link of CS Executive or CS Professional June 2025 results on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter your login details and click submit, then your result will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Download the result and keep a copy for future reference.

The Company Secretaries (CS) exam is a professional-level test conducted by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). It is held in three stages, i.e. Foundation, Executive, and Professional for candidates aiming to become Company Secretaries. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.