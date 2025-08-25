Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2951523https://zeenews.india.com/education/icsi-cs-executive-result-2025-released-at-icsi-edu-check-toppers-list-here-2951523.html
NewsEducation
ICSI CS JUNE 2025 RESULT

ICSI CS Executive Result 2025 Released At icsi.edu- Check Toppers’ List Here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the CS Executive June exam results today at icsi.edu. Scroll down to check more details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2025, 04:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ICSI CS Executive Result 2025 Released At icsi.edu- Check Toppers’ List HereICSI CS June 2025 Result

ICSI CS June 2025 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the CS Executive June exam results today. Candidates can access their results on the official website, icsi.edu. Bhumi Vinod Mehta emerged as the topper of the CS Professional exam under the new syllabus, while Prashil Singh secured the top rank in the old syllabus.

ICSI has also made subject-wise marks available online. For the Executive Programme (2022 syllabus), the e-result-cum-marks statement will be accessible on the website immediately after the result declaration, as no physical copies will be issued. However, for the Professional Programme, hard copies of the marks statement will be sent to candidates’ registered addresses. If a candidate does not receive the marks statement within 30 days, they can email their details to exam@icsi.ed.

Also Read: ICSI CS June Result 2025: Executive Results Declared At icsi.edu- Check Direct Link To Download Scorecards Here

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ICSI CS June 2025 Result: Rank Holders

  • Rank 1: Tithi Bohra
  • Rank 2: Surender Pal
  • Rank 3: Mogulapally Jyothi

ICSI CS June 2025 Result: Toppers Of New Syllabus

  • Bhumi Vinod Mehta
  • Osmi Gupta
  • Aum Bhavin Mehta
  • Laxmi Mukesh Shah
  • Aditi Santosh Bodhale
  • Vanshika Hissariya
  • Harshita Deepak Sanghani
  • Khushi Ashish Jain
  • Shatakshi Agrawal
  • Prerana
  • Manshani Hunny Manoj Kumar

ICSI CS June 2025 Result: Toppers Of Old Syllabus

  • Prashil Singh
  • Dimpal Sharma
  • Deshna Jain
  • Anjali Dodwe
  • Neelopher
  • Jay Vipul Soni

ICSI CS June 2025 Result: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official ICSI website- icsi.edu.

Step 2: You will find the link of CS Executive or CS Professional June 2025 results on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter your login details and click submit, then your result will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Download the result and keep a copy for future reference.

Also Read: ICSI CS June Result 2025: Professional Results Released At icsi.edu- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

The Company Secretaries (CS) exam is a professional-level test conducted by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). It is held in three stages, i.e. Foundation, Executive, and Professional for candidates aiming to become Company Secretaries. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Khushi Arora

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK