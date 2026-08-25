/ICSI CS June 2026 professional result declared: Check scorecard, merit list and important details here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has finally declared the CS June 2026 Professional result, a moment thousands of candidates have been waiting for. Students who appeared for the exam can now check their results online and download their marksheets easily.
ICSI has declared the CS June 2026 Professional Programme result on August 25. Candidates can visit the official website, icsi.edu, to check their results.
You'll need your login details: roll number, registration number. Once you're in, the marksheet shows subject-wise marks, laid out clearly enough to see exactly where you stood.
Here's the process:
Visit the official website:- icsi.edu
Click the link for CS June 2026 Professional Result
Enter your roll number and registration details
Click the submit button
Your result shows up on screen
Download the marksheet and save it for future use
Check all the details carefully
Alongside the results, ICSI also put out the provisional merit list for this session:
Rank 1: Khushi Agarwal and Sania Sameer Khan (Joint)
Rank 2: Vidushi Garg
Rank 3: Harkiran Kaur
Rank 4: Nandini Sanjay Pandey
Rank 5: Jiya Shashikant Sagar and Vanshika Kamlesh Lulla (Joint)
ICSI has also announced that the CS Executive Programme result will be declared at 2 PM on the same day. Candidates waiting for the Executive result should check the official website for updates.
For candidates, this result is a genuinely significant milestone and with the merit list out alongside it, there's a clearer picture now of what comes next, career-wise. If you appeared for the exam, get your result downloaded, and keep an eye on official channels for whatever updates follow.
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