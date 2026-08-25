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ICSI CS June 2026 professional result declared: Check scorecard, merit list and important details here

ICSI has declared the CS June 2026 Professional result on August 25, and candidates can check their marksheets on the official website, icsi.edu. The merit list is also out, while the Executive Programme result will be announced at 2 PM.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 12:23 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 12:23 PM IST
ICSI CS June 2026 professional result declared: Check scorecard, merit list and important details here
Image Credit: ICSI CS June 2026 result

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Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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ICSI CS June 2026 professional result declared: Check scorecard, merit list and important details here
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