ICSI CS June Hall Tickets 2025 Released at icsi.edu- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Admit Card Here

ICSI CS June Hall Tickets 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit cards for the ICSI CS June 2025 exams on May 19, 2025. Candidates appearing for the CS Executive (New Syllabus) and CS Professional (Old and New Syllabus) exams can download their e-admit cards from the official website — icsi.edu. The CS Executive exam will be held for three hours, with an extra 15 minutes given beforehand to read the question paper. The CS Professional exam is scheduled in the morning session from 9:00 AM to 12:15 PM.

Candidates must take a printout of the admit card and check all the details carefully. This includes their name, photo, signature, registration number, exam stage, exam centre name and address, exam dates and timings, syllabus, optional subject, medium of exam, and any paper-wise exemptions granted.

ICSI CS June Hall Tickets 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official ICSI website at icsi.edu.

Click on the “Latest Updates” section — a new page will open.

Find and click on the link for “ICSI CS June Admit Card 2025.”

Another new page will appear.

Enter your login details and click on the submit button.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Review the details carefully and download the admit card.

Take a printout and keep it safe for future use.

Candidates should note that admit cards will be accessible online only until the respective exam dates and will not be sent by post.

“The E-Admit Cards of eligible Students for appearing in June, 2025 Session of CS Executive (New Syllabus) and Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examinations scheduled to be held from June 1, to June 10, 2025 have been uploaded on the website of the institute,” reads the official notice.