ICSI CS June Result 2025: Executive Results Declared At icsi.edu- Check Direct Link To Download Scorecards Here

ICSI CS June Result 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the results of the CS Executive June exams. Candidates can check their results on the official website, icsi.edu. Bhumi Vinod Mehta has topped the CS Professional exam in the new syllabus, while Prashil Singh secured the top position in the old syllabus. ICSI said that candidates can also view their subject-wise marks on the website. For the Executive Programme (2022 syllabus), the e-result-cum-marks statement will be available online immediately after the result is announced. No hard copies will be provided for the Executive Programme.

Candidates can check their subject-wise marks on the institute’s portal. For the Executive Programme, the e-result-cum-marks statement will be available online, and no printed copy will be provided. For the Professional Programme, ICSI will send a hard copy of the marks statement to the candidates’ registered addresses. In case it is not received within 30 days, candidates can email their details to exam@icsi.edu.

ICSI CS June Result 2025: Steps to download executive result here

Step 1: Go to the official ICSI website – icsi.edu.

Step 2: Select the link for CS Executive or CS Professional June 2025 results.

Step 3: Enter your login details and click submit.

Step 4: Download the result and keep a copy for future reference.

The Company Secretaries (CS) exam is a professional-level test conducted by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). It is held in three stages — Foundation, Executive, and Professional — for candidates aiming to become Company Secretaries. These professionals handle legal, regulatory, and compliance responsibilities within organisations.

A qualified Company Secretary plays an important role in corporate governance by advising boards of directors and ensuring companies follow corporate laws. This certification also opens up career opportunities in corporate firms, consultancy, and regulatory bodies, making it one of India’s most respected professional courses.