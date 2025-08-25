ICSI CS June Result 2025: Professional, Executive Results Releasing Today At icsi.edu- Check Steps Here

ICSI CS June Result 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is set to announce the results of the CS Executive and CS Professional June 2025 exams today, August 25. As per the schedule, the CS Professional result will be released first at 11 am, followed by the CS Executive result at 2 pm. Once declared, candidates can log in to the official website, icsi.edu, to check their results. Further, ICSI has confirmed that along with the result, candidates will also be able to view their subject-wise marks on the website. For those who appeared in the Executive Programme (2022 syllabus), the institute will upload the e-result-cum-marks statement online immediately after the declaration. However, no hard copies or printed results will be issued for Executive Programme candidates.

ICSI will send the hard copy of the result-cum-marks statement of the Professional course to candidates at their registered addresses once the results are declared. If the document is not received within 30 days, candidates can contact the institute at exam@icsi.edu with their details.

ICSI CS June Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official ICSI website — icsi.edu.

Step 2: Select the link for the CS Executive or CS Professional June 2025 results.

Step 3: Enter your login details and submit.

Step 4: Download the result and keep a copy for future reference.

What is the ICSI CS exam?

The Company Secretaries (CS) exam is a professional course organised by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). It is conducted in three levels — Foundation, Executive, and Professional. The exam prepares candidates to become Company Secretaries, experts who handle compliance, legal, and regulatory responsibilities in organisations.