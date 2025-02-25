Advertisement
ICSI CS RESULT 2024

ICSI CS Result 2024: CS Executive Results Declared At icsi.edu- Check Steps To Download, Toppers’ List Here

The ICSI CS December 2024 exams took place from December 21 to December 30 in both English and Hindi, scroll down for direct link and other details here.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2025, 02:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
ICSI CS Result 2024: CS Executive Results Declared At icsi.edu- Check Steps To Download, Toppers' List Here

ICSI CS Result 2024: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) announced the CS Executive results on February 25, 2025. Candidates who took the exam can check their results on the official ICSI website at icsi.edu once they are released. Earlier today, at 11 AM, ICSI had already declared the results for the Programme (Syllabus 2017 and Syllabus 2022) December 2024 session.

After the results are announced, candidates can check their individual subject-wise marks on the Institute's official website. The formal e-result-cum-marks statement for the ICSI CS exam will also be available for download on the website for future reference and record-keeping.

ICSI CS Result 2024: Steps to download here

  • Go to the official ICSI website at icsi.edu.
  • Click on the link for the ICSI CS December 2024 Executive results on the homepage.
  • Log in by entering your credentials and submit the details.
  • Your result will appear on the screen.
  • Download and print a copy for future reference.

ICSI CS Result 2024; direct link to download here

The online application for Verification of Marks will be available from Wednesday, February 26, 2025, starting at 12:01 AM, until Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at midnight. The last date to submit the application is March 18, 2025. ICSI has also informed that if candidates do not receive the physical copy of their result-cum-marks statement within 30 days of the result declaration, they should contact ICSI at exam@icsi.edu with their details.

