ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023 RELEASED on icsi.edu, Exam On November 4- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

ICSI CSEET 2023: ICSI CSEET Admit Card Nov 2023 is out now. Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the ICSI CSEET 2023 admit card for the November session on the official website--icsi.edu. Candidates going to appear for the exam can check and download their admit using the Application number and date of birth. Candidates are requested to appear in the test using credentials sent to their registered Email IDs and through SMS. Students must ensure to download their admit cards along with the instructions to candidates for the same from the Institute’s website. Check the ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023 direct link and steps to download below.

ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023: Direct Link

ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023: Steps To Download Scorecard

- Go to icsi.edu.

- Open the link to view the admit card notification.

- Open the admit card download notification.

- Enter your credentials to login.

- Download the admit card and and take printout of all pages.

ICSI CSEET November Session Admit Card 2023: Exam Day Guidelines

- Using Mobile Phones or such gadgets including headphones, etc.

- Use of study material/ chits/ handwritten or printed material/ Pen & Paper

- Presence of any other person/ receiving or seeking help from other person in any form

- Tampering with Screen /Camera/ Audio/ Mic/ Safe Examination Browser

- Capturing video/ photograph(s) of the Question screen

- Leaving the Examination seat during the test (a candidate not visible in the camera of the computer used for the Examination)

- Verbal or non-verbal communication of any sort

- Reading Questions loudly, etc

The entrance test for admission to the Company Secretary course of ICSI will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2023.