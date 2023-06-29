ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023 To Be Released Soon At icsi.edu- Steps To Download Here

ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023: The ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023 for the July session exam is coming soon. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, /CS/ will release the CSEET Admit Card for the July 2023 session on the official website, icsi.edu. Candidates who have registered for the exam can use their registration number and date of birth to check and download their admit card.

The ICSI CSEET 2023 July session exam is scheduled for July 8. The examination will be remote proctored. Candidates must have their admit card ready while taking the exam.

ICSI CSEET 2023: Steps to download admit card here

1. Go to the official website-icsi.edu.

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the ICSI CSEET Admit card 2023 download link.

3. A new login page would open.

4. Enter your application number and date of birth.

5. Access the admit card and download the same.

6. Take a printout for the future references

The ICSI CSEET 2023 question paper will be worth 200 marks, and applicants will have two hours to finish the test. The questions will be in the MCQ format.