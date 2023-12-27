ICSI CSEET January 2024 Admit Card Released At icsi.edu- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

ICSI CSEET January 2024: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has issued the hall tickets for the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January exam 2024. Released on December 27, candidates scheduled for the January session can now access and download their call letters. To obtain the call letters, candidates need their CSEET Registration Number (Unique ID) and Date of Birth. The examination is scheduled for January 6, 2024.

ICSI CSEET January 2024: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website at www.icsi.edu.

Navigate to the Latest@ICSI section on the homepage.

Click on the link titled 'Admit Cards of January 2024 CSEET to be held on 06th January 2024 are available for download.'

Log in with your credentials.

Download and print a copy of the admit card.

Ensure to carry the printed admit card to the exam hall.

Candidates should be aware that they must bring a printout of their admit card and a valid ID to the exam centre. They may be barred from taking the exam if they do not have it. "This has reference to your registration for appearing in the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) which is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 6TH January 2024", reads the notification.