ICSI CSEET January Exam Result 2025 Released At icsi.edu- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

ICSI CSEET Exam 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2025 results today, January 20, at 2 PM. Candidates can check their results on the official website, icsi.edu. “The Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 11th January, 2025 & 13th January 2025 would be declared on Monday, 20th January, 2025 at 02:00 P.M. The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website, icsi.edu,” reads the official notification.

The official e-result-cum-marks statement for the ICSI CSEET January 2025 session will be available on the official website immediately after the results are announced. Candidates can download their scorecards for future reference. Candidates must note that no physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be provided.

ICSI CSEET Exam 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: icsi.edu.

Click on Student > CSEET > CSEET Results.

Select the link for ICSI CSEET Result January 2025.

Enter your application number and date of birth, then submit.

Your CSEET January 2025 Result will appear on the screen.

Download the e-result-cum-marks statement.

Save it for future reference.

Candidates must score a minimum of 40% marks in each paper (Paper 1, 2, 3, and 4, as applicable) and achieve at least 50% marks overall to pass the test. Candidates had 2 hours to complete the 200-mark question paper. According to the marking scheme, there was no negative marking for incorrect answers. The CSEET question paper consisted of four sections, each containing 35 questions.

ICSI CSEER result 2025: November session pass percentage

In the November session, the pass percentage was recorded at 76.24%, while in the July 2024 session, it stood at 66.11%. The institute is also likely to announce the CSEET toppers along with the ICSI results.