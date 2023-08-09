ICSI CSEET July 2023 Result DECLARED At icsi.edu- Check Direct Link And Steps To Download Scorecard Here

ICSI CSEET Result 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released ICSI CSEET July Result 2023 on August 9, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test can check their results through the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu. The results were announced at 4 pm today. Candidates who appeared in computer-based remote proctored test will be able to check and download the CSEET 2023 results from the official website, icsi.edu. The institute has declared the results for candidates who appeared on July 30 and August 1. A re-exam was held on August 1 after some of the students faced technical issues on the CSEET exam date 2023.

ICSI CSEET Result 2023: Check Direct Link Here

ICSI CSEET Result 2023: Steps To Download Scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICSI

Step 2: Click on the option “Student” visible in the menubar

Step 3: Select the “examination” option in the dropdown menu

Step 4: Click on the link “ICSI CSEET Result 2023”

Step 5: Enter login credentials and download result

ICSI CSEET Result 2023: Details Mentioned On The Scorecard

- Name of the candidate

- Roll number

- Qualifying status for CSEET exam

- Marks obtained in each paper (4)

- Overall marks obtained in the CSEET exam

ICSI CSEET Result 2023: Exam Date

ICSI initially conducted the exam on July 30. As some candidates could not appear for the exam due to technical issues, the institute held a retest on August 1 for such candidates. CSEET 2023 paper comprised four papers carrying 35 questions each. The papers were paper 1 for business communication, paper 2 for legal aptitude and logical reasoning, paper 3 for economic and business environment, and paper 4 for current affairs and presentation and communication skills. The exam was conducted for a total of 200 marks with each section carrying 50 marks.