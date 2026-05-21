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NewsEducationICSI CSEET June 2026 admit card released at icsi.edu; Check important dates and exam day guidelines
ICSI CSEET ADMIT CARD JUNE 2026

ICSI CSEET June 2026 admit card released at icsi.edu; Check important dates and exam day guidelines

ICSI CSEE admit card June 2026: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the ICSI CSEET admit card June 2026 for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) at icsi.edu. 

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: May 21, 2026, 01:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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ICSI CSEET June 2026 admit card released at icsi.edu; Check important dates and exam day guidelines

ICSI CSEE admit card June 2026: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the ICSI CSEET admit card June 2026 for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). Those candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website, icsi.edu.  

Also Read: NEET UG re-exam 2026: Fee refund portal goes live today

According to the official notification, the CSEET June 2026 examination will be conducted from June 1 to June 4, 2026. Candidates appearing for the examination must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre. 

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To download the ICSI CSEET hall ticket, candidates need to log in using their Unique ID or application number and date of birth. 

The hall ticket contains important details such as exam date, timing, reporting instructions, and exam centre information. 

Steps to download ICSI CSEET June 2026 admit card

As the ICSI CSEET admit card link is activated, students can download the hall ticket by following the instructions given below:

  • Visit the official website: icsi.edu
  • Click on the CSEET June 2026 admit card link on the homepage
  • Enter your login credentials
  • Submit the details
  • Download and print the hall ticket for future reference

Also Read: Bigger than Paris, spread across 27,000 acres: World’s largest university campus featured in Hollywood films

ICSI has advised candidates to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card. In case of discrepancies, students should immediately contact the institute through the grievance support portal. 

The institute is expected to announce the CSEET June 2026 results tentatively on June 14, 2026.

 

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