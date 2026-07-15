ICSI CSEET result June 2026: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) for the June 2026 session at the official website, icsi.edu.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website using their application number and date of birth.
The CSEET June 2026 examination was held between June 1 and June 4, 2026.
Along with the result, ICSI has also published subject-wise marks for each candidate on its website, giving aspirants a clear picture of their performance across sections.
Candidates can follow these steps to view their result:
Candidates should note that ICSI will not issue a physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement, making it necessary to download and store the digital version safely.
Candidates who wish to have their scores verified in one or more CSEET subjects can do so within 21 days of the result declaration. Here's how the process works:
The online application window for mark verification will remain open from July 16 to August 5, 2026. Candidates are advised not to wait until the last date, as requests submitted after the deadline will not be entertained.
Once a verification request is submitted, ICSI will re-check the marks awarded in the selected subject(s) to confirm there has been no error in totalling or transcription.
Candidates should note that verification typically involves rechecking the marks already awarded rather than a fresh evaluation of the answer script.
Candidates who have successfully cleared CSEET are now eligible to register for the Company Secretary Executive Programme, the next stage in the CS course structure, allowing them to move forward in their journey toward becoming a qualified Company Secretary.
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