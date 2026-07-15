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ICSI CSEET June 2026 result out: Here's how to apply for verification of marks

ICSI CSEET result June 2026: Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website using their application number and date of birth.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 02:40 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 02:40 PM IST
ICSI CSEET June 2026 result out: Here's how to apply for verification of marks

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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