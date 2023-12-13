ICSI December Admit Card 2023 Released At icsi.edu- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Hall Ticket

ICSI CS December 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has issued the admit card for CS December Professional and Executive courses. Candidates who are going to appear in the Company Secretary (CS) December exam can check and download the admit card from the official website at icsi.edu. Direct link is provided below. Upon obtaining a hard copy of the Admit Card, it is strongly recommended that students meticulously review all the details provided on it. This includes verifying the accuracy of information such as Name, Photograph, Signature, Registration Number, Stage of Examination, Examination Centre (Name, Address, Code, etc.), Syllabus, Medium & Module of Examination, Dates and Timings of Examination, as well as the specifics of any Paper-wise Exemption granted.

ICSI CS December 2023 Admit Card: Direct Link

ICSI CS December 2023 Hall Ticket: Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI CS

Step 2: Click on the CS hall ticket link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials given

Step 4: The CS December 2023 admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the CS December 2023 admit card for further reference

ICSI CS December 2023 Admit Card: Details Mentioned

- Candidate name and roll number

- Register number

- Name of exam

- Exam centre details

- Reporting time

- Mode of Exam

- Exam Instructions

ICSI CS December 2023: Exam Date

The ICSI CS December 2023 exam is scheduled to take place from December 21 to 27, 2023. The ICSI CS exam format comprises 20% case-based objective type questions and 80% descriptive questions for all papers in the Executive Programme, with the exception of Paper No. 4, Corporate Accounting and Financial Management, which consists entirely of descriptive questions.