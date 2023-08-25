trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2653439
ICSI CS RESULT 2023

icsi.edu, ICSI CS Executive Result 2023 Declared At icsi.edu- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

ICSI CS Result 2023: Candidates who took the CS June 2023 test for Executive programmes may view the results by going to the official website, icsi.edu, scroll down for more details.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 02:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
ICSI CS Result 2023: The ICSI CS Executive Result has been released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. Candidates who took the Executive course exams can see the results at icsi.edu, ICSI's official website.Today at 2:00 PM, the results were released. Below is a direct link to the results page.

Immediately upon the release of the results, the official e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of the Executive Programme Examination will be posted on the Institute's website, www.icsi.edu, for candidates to download for their personal use, reference, and records. The Result-cum-Marks Statement won't be printed out and distributed.

ICSI CS Result 2023: Steps to download here


  • Visit the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu.
  • Click on the ICSI CS Executive Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

ICSI CS Result 2023; direct link here

 

