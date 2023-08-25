icsi.edu, ICSI CS Professional Result June 2023 Declared At icsi.edu- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

ICSI CS Result 2023: The ICSI CS Professional Result for the June session was released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India today, August 25, 2023. On the official website, icsi.edu, candidates who took the exam can download their scorecard. The official notice stated that the result would be released at 11 AM and that it is now accessible on the website. To download the scorecard, candidates must enter their registration number and password.

ICSI CS Result 2023: Steps to check here

1. Visit the official website of ICSI - icsi.edu



2. On the homepage, candidates can click on the ICSI CS Professional June 2023 result link

3. Enter your credentials and once done, click submit

4. The CS professional result 2023 will be displayed on screen

5. Download the result and keep a copy of the same for future references

At the candidates' registered address, the Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme Examination will be sent. Candidates may contact the Institute at exam@icsi.edu as specified in the official notification if they do not get the physical copy within 30 days of the declaration.