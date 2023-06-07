IDBI Recruitment 2023: Registration For Executive Posts Ends Today

The application process for the contractual basis recruitment of executives at the Industrial Bank of India (IDBI) will conclude today, June 7. IDBI has announced a total of 1,036 vacancies for the position of executives. If you are interested, you can submit your application through the official IDBI website — https://www.idbibank.in/.

The IDBI Executive Recruitment 2023 is based on a contract for an initial period of one year, with the possibility of an extension on an annual basis. Based on satisfactory performance, availability of future vacancies, and other factors, there is potential for an additional two-year extension.

To ensure timely processing, candidates are advised to apply before the deadline. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be considered by the bank.

IDBI Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of IDBI — https://www.idbibank.in/

Step 2: Register by filling out your personal details. You will be given a registration ID and password

Step 3: Open the application portal with the registration credentials

Step 4: Complete the form by submitting the required details

Step 5: Upload your necessary documents such as photo, signature and others

Step 6: Pay the required application fee

Step 7: Check and download the form after submitting it

All the candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000 except the SC/ST/PWD candidates. They have to pay only Rs 200 as an intimation charge.

To apply for executive positions, a candidate must have a graduation degree from a reputable university or institution. Passing only a diploma course will not be considered by the bank.

The minimum age limit of the candidates is 20 years while the maximum age limit is 25 years.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the online test followed by document verification and medical test. The online test is divided into four sections. The total number of questions will be 200 which will carry one mark each for the right answer. 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

The duration of the exam will be two hours. The paper will consist of questions from the English language, quantitative aptitude, logical reasoning, and general knowledge.