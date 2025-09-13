IGIDR Assistant Professor Recruitment Recruitment 2025: 10 Assistant Professor Posts in Economics And Related Fields, Apply At igidr.ac.in- Check Details

IGIDR Assistant Professor Recruitment Recruitment 2025: The Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research (IGIDR), a deemed university in Mumbai, has officially invited the applications for Assistant Professor roles in multiple specialisations. All the candidates who are interested and eligible can do it through the official website, i.e. igidr.ac.in/recruitment.

Additionally, candidates must note that the last date to apply for the recruitment is 3rd October, 2025 by the end of the day.

Candidates must note that there are a total of 10 vacancies under regular, contract, and visiting categories. The IGIDR is looking for the candidates who are in the fields of Climate change, Economics, Econometric Theory, Economics of Education, Health Economics, International Trade, Labour Economics, Law and Economics, Macroeconomics and Finance, Microeconomics Theory, Public Economics, Political Economy and Time Series Econometrics.

IGIDR Assistant Professor Recruitment Recruitment 2025: Application Process

First candidates will have to go to the official website, i.e igidr.ac.in/recruitment. Then candidates will have to attach their cover letter, academic and experience certificate, a passport size photograph, e-signature, reservation documents (if applicable) and details of the three references.

IGIDR Assistant Professor Recruitment Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must hold a Ph.D. in the relevant discipline.

A minimum of three years of post-Ph.D. teaching or research experience at a recognized institution is desirable.

Candidates are expected to have at least three research publications, with two or more appearing in reputed peer-reviewed journals indexed in Scopus, ABDC, or ABS.

Those with less than three years of experience may still be considered, but only for a contractual role at a lower pay scale.

Fresh Ph.D. graduates, as well as those who are awaiting the award of their Ph.D., may be offered the position of Visiting Fellow. This role comes with a consolidated monthly remuneration of Rs. 1,19,493.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.