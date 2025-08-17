IGNOU Admission 2025: July Registration Deadline Extended, Apply By August 31 At ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in- Cheek Direct Link Here

IGNOU July 2025 Registration Deadline: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for the fresh admission and re-registration deadline for the July 2025 session again. All the candidates who are eligible and interested in taking admission into the IGNOU can apply through the official website, i.e. ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Candidates must know that if they are applying for the re-registration who are already a part of IGNOU then they will have to visit the onlinerr.ignou.ac.in to apply. The last date to apply for the admission in IGNOU is now extended till 31st August, 2025. Students can enroll in undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate programmes offered in both ODL and online modes. Existing IGNOU learners can also re-register to continue their studies.

IGNOU July 2025 Registration Deadline: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: You will find the button of ‘New Registration’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to register or login. Register yourself with your contact details if not already.

Step 4: Login into your account by using the registered details.

Step 5: Fill the application form with your personal and academic information carefully.

Step 6: Upload all the required documents like your passport-size photo, scanned signature, marksheets, and ID proof according to the instructions.

Step 7: Pay the registration fees via UPI/ Net Banking, Debit or Credit Card to complete the process.

Step 8: Submit the form and download the slip for future reference.

Candidates must also note that they will have to create their DEB Id before filling their form, they will be required to enter their DEB ID in the application form. SC and ST candidates pursuing undergraduate programmes through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) may also be eligible for a 50% fee concession, provided they are not already availing any other financial benefit.

In case of technical glitches or delays in fee confirmation, it is recommended to wait up to 24 hours before making another attempt, as IGNOU has a system in place to automatically refund any duplicate payments. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.