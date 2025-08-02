IGNOU Admission 2025: July Registration Deadline Extended At ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in- Cheek Direct Link, Other Details Here

IGNOU July 2025 Registration Deadline: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has officially extended the deadline for the fresh admission and re-registration deadline for the July 2025 session. All the candidates who are interested in applying and are eligible can do it through the official website, i.e. ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

The last date to apply for the admission in IGNOU is now extended till 15th August, 2025. Students can get admission into the undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate programmes under both ODL and online mode. Candidates who are existing students of IGNOU can also re-register for the continuation.

IGNOU July 2025 Registration Deadline: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: You will find the button of ‘New Registration’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Register yourself with your contact details.

Step 4: Login into your account by using the registered detail,

Step 5: Fill the application form, enter your personal and academic information carefully.

Step 6: Upload all the required documents like your passport-size photo, scanned signature, marksheets, and ID proof according to the instructions.

Step 7: Choose the programme and pay the registration fees via UPI/ Net Banking, Debit or Credit Card to complete the process.

Step 8: Submit the form and download the slip for future reference.

Candidates must also note that they will have to create their DEB Id before filling their form, they will be required to enter their DEB ID in the application form. Applicants planning to enroll in IGNOU are advised to submit their application forms well in advance of the deadline to avoid issues caused by heavy traffic on the admission portal. Ensure that all scanned documents comply with the prescribed file size and format requirements before uploading. SC and ST candidates pursuing undergraduate programmes through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) may also be eligible for a 50% fee concession, provided they are not already availing any other financial benefit. In case of technical glitches or delays in fee confirmation, it is recommended to wait up to 24 hours before making another attempt, as IGNOU has a system in place to automatically refund any duplicate payments.