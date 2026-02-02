Advertisement
IGNOU extends last date for January 2026 admission: Check important details
IGNOU

IGNOU extends last date for January 2026 admission: Check important details

IGNOU has extended its January admission 2026 last date. The new last date to submit application form is February 15, 2026.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2026, 11:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • IGNOU has extended the last date to apply for January 2026 admission.
  • IGNOU has advised candidates to ensure that they have access to a computer or laptop with a stable internet connection.
  • Candidates will have to visit the official website of IGNOU – ignou.ac.in.
IGNOU Admission 2026

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the last date to apply for January 2026 admission and re-registration. Those students who wish to register themselves in the online distance learning (ODL) and online programmes can now register themselves till February 15, 2026. 

It must be noted that open university has extended the application deadline for all online distance learning and online mode programmes except for certificate and semester-based programmes.  For complete list of programmes, candidates can visit  the official website at iop.ignouonline.ac.in and apply accordingly. 

IGNOU has advised candidates to ensure that they have access to a computer or laptop with a stable internet connection and are comfortable with online learning before enrolling in its online programmes, as no physical study material will be provided.  

Candidates who prefer printed material or offline learning can choose the ODL mode for programmes other than online courses. Details of the ODL programmes are available at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. 

IGNOU Admission 2026 – Steps to apply 

Step 1:  Candidates will have to visit the official website of IGNOU – ignou.ac.in 
Step 2: Then, go to the Register Online tab and click on it followed by ‘Fresh Admissions’ 
Step 3: Click on the ‘New Registrations’ tab 
Step 4: Fill in all the required registration details 
Step 5: Set a ‘Username’ and ‘Password’ 
Step 6: Fill in all the required information and submit 
Step 7: With the login details received on the email ID and phone number, log in using the same and fill in all the details required 
Step 8: Select the programme to be studied 
Step 9: Submit the IGNOU registration form 

Also, those candidates who are eligible can apply for government scholarships on the national scholarship portal at – scholarships.gov.in after confirmation of admission. 

