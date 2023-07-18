IGNOU Grade Card 2023 Released At ignou.ac.in- Direct Link To Download Here

IGNOU 2023: The IGNOU Grade Card 2023 for the June Session test has been released. Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has produced an updated grade card in conjunction with the announcement of the IGNOU June Result 2023. Candidates who took the exam can check their status on the official website, ignou.ac.in. Candidates must input their roll number to gain access to the IGNOU Grae Card.

The IGNOU Grade Card contains the marks earned by students during a semester or year. It simply represents the students' academic performance. The grade card includes information such as grades, grade points, and percentage marks.

IGNOU Grade Card 2023: Steps to check here

1. Visit the official website-ignou.ac.in.

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the IGNOU Grade Card link.

3. A new login page would open.

4. Enter your roll number and other details.

5. Check the IGNOU Grade Card and updated status.

6. Download the grade card and take a print out for the future references

IGNOU The grade is calculated by taking into account the students' performance in both theory and practical exams. The grade card weightage distribution includes 70% of total marks in term-end exams and 30% of total marks in assignments.