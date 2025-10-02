IGNOU July 2025 Registration Deadline Extended Till October 15 At onlinerr.ignou.ac.in- Check Direct Link To Apply Here

IGNOU July 2025 Registration Deadline: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for fresh admissions and re-registration for the July 2025 session. New candidates can apply for admission through the official portal ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, while current students looking to re-register must submit their applications via onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

The new deadline to submit applications is 15th October, 2025. Students can enroll in undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate programmes offered in both ODL and online modes. Current learners can also re-register to continue their academic journey.

IGNOU July 2025 Registration Deadline: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: You will find the button of ‘New Registration’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to register or login. Register yourself with your contact details if not already.

Step 4: Login into your account by using the registered details.

Step 5: Fill the application form with your personal and academic information carefully.

Step 6: Upload all the required documents like your passport-size photo, scanned signature, marksheets, and ID proof according to the instructions.

Step 7: Pay the registration fees via UPI/ Net Banking, Debit or Credit Card to complete the process.

Step 8: Submit the form and download the slip for future reference.

Candidates should note that they need to create a DEB ID before filling out the application form, as it must be entered in the form. Additionally, SC and ST candidates pursuing undergraduate programs through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) may be eligible for a 50% fee concession, provided they are not receiving any other financial assistance.

In case of technical glitches or delays in fee confirmation, it is recommended to wait up to 24 hours before making another attempt, as IGNOU has a system in place to automatically refund any duplicate payments. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.