IGNOU June 2026 TEE: Exam form window opens, check details here

IGNOU June 2026 TEE: The Indira Gandhi National Open University has started the online submission process for the June 2026 Term-End Examination (TEE). Those students who are eligible can get themselves enrolled in various programmes offered by the IGNOU.

The exam form submission process began on March 10, 2026, and students can submit their forms without a late fee until April 10, 2026. To fill out their exam forms through the official portal candidates need to visit at ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU TEE June 2026 exam date

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IGNOU has announced the TEE June exam date 2026 on the official website. As per the schedule, the June 2026 TEE will commence from June 1, 2026, and continue till mid-July 2026. The examinations will be conducted in two shifts:

Morning: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Evening: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

IGNOU exam form June 2026 last date

As per the officials, students can submit their exam forms without a late fee until April 10, 2026. After this deadline, candidates will still have a chance to apply by paying a late fee of Rs 1100, with the extended submission window open from April 11 to April 24, 2026.

How to fill the IGNOU TEE June 2026 exam form

Those candidates who want to apply for the IGNOU TEE June 2026 exam can follow these steps to complete the application process:

Visit the official IGNOU website

Go to the examination section

Log in using enrolment details

Fill in course and exam centre preferences

Pay the examination fee online

Download the confirmation receipt for future reference

Key requirements and fee details

Students must provide their Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) ID while filling out the form. The IGNOU exam fee june 2026 is typically ₹200 per course for theory papers

Students are advised to carefully check their course details and submit the form well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues. Also, early submission will help in securing a preferred examination centre.