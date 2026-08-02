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  • /IGNOU last date to apply 2026 extended till August 16 for ODL and online courses; Check details here

IGNOU last date to apply 2026 extended till August 16 for ODL and online courses; Check details here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU has once again extended the deadline for the students for the July session admission 2026. Interested candidates can check the article below to know the complete information regarding the date extention.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 10:18 AM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 10:18 AM IST
IGNOU last date to apply 2026 extended till August 16 for ODL and online courses; Check details here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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