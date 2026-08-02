/IGNOU last date to apply 2026 extended till August 16 for ODL and online courses; Check details here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again pushed back the last date for fresh admissions and re-registration for the July 2026 session, giving prospective students more time to apply to its Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes.
According to an announcement made by the university on its official social media handle, the IGNOU admission 2026 July session last date for submitting the online re-registration has been extended to August 16, 2026. The extension applies to all programmes offered in both ODL and online mode.
This marks the latest in a series of extensions IGNOU has granted for the July 2026 cycle, which originally began on May 25, 2026. The university had earlier pushed the deadline to July 31 before extending it further to August 16, giving candidates additional time amid continued demand for late applications.
The extension covers:
Those candidates who are interested can complete the admission process through IGNOU's official portal by following these steps:
Candidates should keep the following scanned documents ready before starting the application:
Candidates are advised to check regional centre mapping and programme-specific eligibility criteria before finalising their choice of course, and to complete the process well before the August 16 deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues on the portal.
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