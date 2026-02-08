IGNOU Opens MBA Admissions for January 2026 Session

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced admissions to its Master of Business Administration (MBA) programmes for the January 2026 session.

It must be noted that the programmes will be offered in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode only through the School of Management Studies (SOMS).

IGNOU has urged eligible and interested candidates to submit their applications within the stipulated deadlines for the January 2026 session. Detailed information on the MBA programme, including the admission process and course structure, can be accessed on the official IGNOU website.

Eligibility Criteria for IGNOU MBA Programme

In order to apply, candidates must hold a bachelor's degree of at least three years. Applicants from the general category must have scored a minimum of 50 per cent in their qualifying examination, while those belonging from reserved categories need at least 45 per cent marks.

AICTE-Recognized MBA Programme

The MBA programme offered by IGNOU is a postgraduate degree recognised by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The course focuses on building both theoretical knowledge and practical understanding of management concepts.

It is suitable for fresh graduates as well as working professionals who want to upgrade their skills and improve their career opportunities.

Wide Range of Management Subjects

According to IGNOU, the MBA curriculum covers several key areas of management. These include finance, marketing, human resources, operations, and supply chain management. The programme also includes current industry practices so that students gain exposure to real-world business situations.

Flexible and Affordable Learning

One of the main features of the IGNOU MBA programme is its flexible learning format. Since it is offered through Open and Distance Learning mode, students can study at their own pace.

This flexibility makes the programme ideal for working professionals, entrepreneurs, and students who cannot attend regular classroom courses.

IGNOU also highlighted that the programme has an affordable fee structure, helping make management education accessible to a larger number of learners.