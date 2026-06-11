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NewsEducationIGNOU PhD admissions 2026: Last date to apply for 36 doctoral programmes till July 1
IGNOU PHD ADMISSION 2026

IGNOU PhD admissions 2026: Last date to apply for 36 doctoral programmes till July 1

IGNOU PhD admission 2026: Those candidates who are eligible can apply for admission to 36 doctoral programmes through the university's official admission portal at ignou.ac.in

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2026, 11:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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IGNOU PhD admissions 2026: Last date to apply for 36 doctoral programmes till July 1

IGNOU PhD admission 2026: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the admission process for its PhD programmes for the July 2026 session. 

Those candidates who are eligible can apply for admission to 36 doctoral programmes through the university's official admission portal at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU PhD admission 2026 last date to apply is July 1, 2026.

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The admission process is open to candidates seeking enrolment in a wide range of disciplines, including Education, English, Hindi, Management, Commerce, Sociology, Political Science, Psychology, Geography, Library and Information Science, Rural Development, Environmental Science, and several other subjects.

Who can apply?

Candidates who have completed a master's degree in a relevant discipline with the required minimum marks can apply. 

Admissions will be conducted in accordance with the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations for PhD programmes.

Applicants who have qualified UGC-NET, UGC-CSIR NET, GATE, CEED, or similar national-level examinations may be eligible for admission as per the university's guidelines.

How to apply for IGNOU PhD admission 2026

As the registration link has been made active, candidates can now start filling the application form by following the instructions given below.

  • Visit the official IGNOU admission portal.
  • Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.
  • Log in and fill in the application form with personal and academic details.
  • Select the desired PhD programme.
  • Upload the required documents, including educational certificates, photograph, and signature.
  • Pay the prescribed application fee through the online payment gateway.
  • Review all details carefully before submitting the application.
  • Download and save a copy of the submitted application form for future reference.

Documents required

Applicants should keep the following documents ready while filling out the application form:

  • Passport-size photograph
  • Signature
  • Educational certificates and mark sheets
  • Category certificate (if applicable)
  • Valid ID proof
  • Relevant entrance examination scorecard, wherever applicable

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