IGNOU TEE 2025 Admit Card OUT At ignou.samarth.edu.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

IGNOU TEE Admit Card 2025: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has officially released the admit card for the Term End Examination (TEE), June session for the Open and Distance Learning (ODL). All the students who are going to appear for the examination can now download their admit card from the official website, i.e. ignou.samarth.edu.in.

Candidates will have to enter their 10 digit enrolment number (which has been provided by the university) and their password to download the hall ticket. The examination will take place from 12th June, 2025 to 19th July, 2025 in shifts, first from 10 AM to 1 PM and second shift from 2 PM to 5 PM.

IGNOU Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download the Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official IGNOU website ignou.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: Now enter your enrolment number along with the password correctly and then press the login button.

Step 3: Find the link of ‘TEE Admit card’ on the page and click on it.

Step 4: Your IGNOU TEE Admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check all the details and download the hall ticket.

Step 6: Print out the admit card for the day of the examination.

Students must check all the details on the admit card, like their name, roll number, exam centre, exam dates and timings and candidates must carry their hall ticket and their IGNOU student ID card to the examination centre. "As informed earlier through Public Notice and Notification through Regional Centres, no request for change of Examination Centre will be entertained in any case, and all the learners are required to appear for the June 2025 TEE as per the Examination Centre applied by them in the Examination Form”, said the official notice. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.