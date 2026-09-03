Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /IGNOU TEE June 2026 result out; Download scorecard now

IGNOU TEE June 2026 result out; Download scorecard now

Students who have appeared for the IGNOU TEE exam 2026 can now check their scores and download their scorecards online using their enrolment number.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 10:22 AM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 10:22 AM IST
IGNOU TEE June 2026 result out; Download scorecard now

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
How is Amitabh Bachchan connected to Saif Ali Khan? Big B reveals family ties on KBC 18 - VIDEO
2
3
4
5