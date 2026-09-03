/IGNOU TEE June 2026 result out; Download scorecard now

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the IGNOU TEE results of its June 2026 Term-End Examination (TEE) on its official website, ignou.ac.in.
Those students who have appeared for the IGNOU TEE exam 2026 can now check their scores and download their scorecards online using their enrolment number.
As the IGNOU TEE result 2026 is available on the official website, students can follow these steps to access their result:
The IGNOU TEE June 2026 scorecard carries key details, including:
IGNOU computes each subject's final score by combining assignment marks with Term-End Exam marks. Assignments carry 30% weightage, while the TEE paper accounts for the remaining 70%.
To clear a course, students must secure the minimum qualifying marks separately in both the theory paper and the assignment/practical component — generally around 35% for undergraduate programmes and 40% for postgraduate programmes.
IGNOU follows a grade-point system for evaluating performance:
(Intermediate grades and points are awarded on a sliding scale between these bands.)
Candidates must know that the TEE result and the IGNOU grade card are not the same thing. The result shows exam performance for the term, while the grade card is a more comprehensive academic record covering assignment, theory, and practical marks across the programme.
The grade card is typically issued a few weeks after the result and should be used for official purposes such as job applications or further studies.
Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation through the official IGNOU portal within the specified deadline, after paying the applicable revaluation fee.
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