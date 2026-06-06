IGNOU TEE Registration June 2026 begins at ignou.samarth.edu.in; Check last date to apply online

IGNOU June 2026 TEE: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened the registration window for the June 2026 Term-End Examination (TEE) at the official website ignou.samarth.edu.in. Those students who are eligible can submit their examination forms online through the university's official portal.

The last date to apply without a late fee is June 15, 2026.

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Students are advised to complete the application process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

June 2026 TEE registration window open

According to the university's notification, candidates can submit examination forms, project reports, and applications for practical examinations through the designated online portal.

The registration process commenced on June 5 and will remain open until June 15, 2026.

Students enrolled in eligible programmes must ensure that all academic requirements, including assignment submissions and course eligibility conditions, have been fulfilled before applying for the examination.

IGNOU June 2026 TEE: Important Dates

Registration Start Date: June 5, 2026

Last Date to Apply: June 15, 2026

Mode of Application: Online

Term-End Examination Commencement: June 22, 2026 onwards (for notified categories)

For the broader June 2026 TEE cycle, IGNOU has scheduled examinations from June through July across various programmes.

ABC ID mandatory for students

IGNOU has made the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) ID mandatory for students submitting examination forms. Candidates who do not possess an ABC ID are advised to create one through the official portal before completing the registration process.

The ABC system is part of the National Education Policy (NEP) framework and enables students to digitally store and transfer academic credits.

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How to apply for IGNOU June 2026 TEE

Candidates can follow these steps to submit their examination forms:

Visit the official IGNOU examination portal.

Log in using the enrollment number and required credentials.

Select the courses for which the examination is to be taken.

Verify personal and academic details.

Upload or submit the required information.

Pay the prescribed examination fee.

Submit the application form and download the confirmation receipt.

Students are advised to keep a copy of the submitted form and payment receipt for future reference.

IGNOU June TEE admit card 2026

IGNOU will issue hall tickets separately before the commencement of examinations. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the student portal using their login credentials.

What students should keep in mind

Before submitting the examination form, students should ensure: