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IIM Bangalore to open first overseas campus in Indonesia, PM Modi announces

This will be the second overseas campus for an Indian Institute of Management, after IIM Ahmedabad's campus in Dubai.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 03:19 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 03:19 PM IST
IIM Bangalore to open first overseas campus in Indonesia, PM Modi announces

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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