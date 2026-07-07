/IIM Bangalore to open first overseas campus in Indonesia, PM Modi announces

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday that the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM-B) will set up a campus in Indonesia, marking a major step in deepening educational and technological ties between the two nations.
The announcement came during a joint press meet with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta, as part of Modi's three-nation diplomatic tour covering Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand.
Modi said India and Indonesia had signed a significant agreement to enhance technological cooperation among their youth in areas such as AI, telecommunications, and digital public infrastructure, and had also agreed to deepen startup collaboration between the two countries.
He added that the new IIM Bangalore campus would greatly benefit the youth across the entire ASEAN region.
This will be the second overseas campus for an Indian Institute of Management, after IIM Ahmedabad's campus in Dubai.
It also follows in the footsteps of IIT Madras, which opened India's first overseas campus in Zanzibar, Tanzania, and IIT Delhi, which launched its Abu Dhabi campus in 2024.
Beyond education, the visit saw both countries expand their partnership in space research as well.
Modi noted that India and Indonesia share a trusted, decades-long partnership in the space sector, with key decisions on joint research, technology sharing, and capacity building in the field taken during the visit.
Modi framed the agreements within a larger strategic vision, describing the current era as one driven by technology, with both India and Indonesia being nations brimming with youthful energy and a natural aptitude for technology.
Modi described his visit to Indonesia and Australia, followed by New Zealand, as a move that would further strengthen India's Act East Policy, the MAHASAGAR Vision, and its outlook toward a free and open Indo-Pacific.
Alongside the official talks, his itinerary included engagements with the Indian diaspora and a visit with President Prabowo to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Prambanan Temple Complex in Yogyakarta, a site Modi has previously called a symbol of the civilisational links between the two countries.
The agreements followed a ceremonial welcome for Modi in Jakarta earlier on Tuesday, featuring horse-mounted guards, a Guard of Honour, and large crowds, with President Prabowo personally receiving the Prime Minister.
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