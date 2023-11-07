IIM CAT 2023 Admit Card Likely To Be OUT Today At iimcat.ac.in- Check Time And Other Details Here

IIM CAT 2023: The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, will issue admit cards for the Common Admission Test today, November 7, 2023. It was formerly scheduled to be released on October 25, 2023. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, IIM had to postpone it. The IIM CAT 2023 Admit Card for the November 26 CAT exam will be made available. Registered candidates who will be taking the CAT exam should have their application number and date of birth handy to verify their hall tickets.

The exam is set for November 26, 2023. It will be held in around 155 test cities, with candidates allowed to select any six test locations in order of choice.

IIM CAT 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, click the "Download IIM CAT Admit Card" link.

3. Enter your login information

4. The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download it and print it for future reference.

Candidates are urged to carefully study all of the information provided on their admit cards after downloading them, including exam day procedures, paper schedules, and reporting time.

"Candidates will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section. Tutorials to understand the format of the test will be available on the CAT website. Candidates are advised to work on the tutorials available on the CAT website well in advance," reads the official notice.