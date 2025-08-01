IIM CAT 2025: Registration Begins Today At iimcat.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

IIM CAT 2025: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has officially started the registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 today, August 1. This entrance exam is conducted every year for candidates aspiring to join MBA and other postgraduate management programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and several top B-schools across the country. Graduates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply by visiting the official website — iimcat.ac.in. The application window will remain open until September 13, 2025, up to 5 PM. Applicants must fill out the form carefully, upload the necessary documents, and pay the application fee as part of the registration process.

As per the official schedule, the correction window for CAT 2025 applications will open on September 20. During this period, candidates who have successfully registered and paid the application fee will be allowed to make changes to certain details in their form, such as their photograph, signature, and choice of test cities.

IIM CAT 2025: Application fees

The registration fee for CAT 2025 is Rs 1,300 for candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwD categories, while all other candidates are required to pay Rs 2,600.

IIM CAT 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website – iimcat.ac.in.

Click on ‘Register’ to create a user ID and password using your email address and mobile number.

Log in with your newly created credentials.

Fill out the application form with your personal information, academic details, and any work experience you may have.

Choose up to five test cities as your preferences.

Upload scanned images of your photograph, signature, and necessary documents.

Pay the application fee online using the available payment methods.

Carefully review the entire form before submitting it.

After submission, download and print the confirmation page and fee receipt for future reference.

IIM CAT Registration 2025: List of documents required

Students applying for MBA and other management courses through the Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) at the undergraduate level need to upload certain documents while completing the online registration. Here’s the list of documents required:

Marksheets of Class 10 and 12 Bachelor's degree or diploma certificate, or proof of higher education (if applicable) Work experience certificate, if applicable A scanned passport-size photograph and signature (the photo should be recent, taken within the last six months, with a white background) Proof of CAT registration fee payment (payment receipt)

IIM CAT Registration 2025: Exam pattern

The CAT 2025 exam will last for 120 minutes and will be divided into three sections:

Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Section III: Quantitative Ability

Each section will have a time limit of 40 minutes. Candidates must complete one section before moving on to the next, as switching between sections during the exam will not be allowed.