IIM CAT 2025: Registration Ends Today At iimcat.ac.in- Check Eligibility, Steps To Apply Here

IIM CAT 2025: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode will close the CAT 2025 registration window on Saturday, September 20, 2025. This is the final opportunity for candidates to apply for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 by submitting their application forms on the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

According to the previous schedule, a correction window will open on 20th September, 2025, allowing candidates to update details such as their photograph, signature, and preferred test city. CAT scores are accepted by all 21 IIMs as well as more than 1,000 B-schools across India for admission. The entrance exam for MBA and management programs is scheduled for November 30, 2025, and will be conducted in three shifts across nearly 170 cities. During registration, candidates can choose up to five preferred exam centres. However, if the selected centres are oversubscribed, authorities may assign a nearby city. Once the test centre is allotted, it cannot be changed.

CAT Registration 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks or an equivalent CGPA (45% for SC, ST, and PwD candidates). Students in the final year of their degree or those who have completed all degree requirements and are awaiting results are also eligible to apply.

IIM CAT Registration 2025: Exam pattern

The CAT exam will consist of three sections: Quantitative Ability (QA), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC). The exam duration is 120 minutes, with an extra 40 minutes for PwD candidates.

Clearing CAT alone does not ensure admission. Shortlisted candidates must also appear for a personal interview (PI) and a written ability test (WAT), as required by each IIM. Final selection is based on multiple factors, including Class 10 and 12 scores, graduation marks, work experience, and academic as well as gender diversity.

IIM CAT Registration 2025: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Go to the official website, i.e. iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of registration on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to register. Complete the registration with your contact details like your email ID and mobile number.

Step 4: Login into your account using the registered details.

Step 5: Fill the application form with your personal and academic details correctly.

Step 6: Choose up to five preferred exam cities.

Step 7: Upload the required documents according to the instructions and pay the application fees to complete the process.

Step 8: Check all the details and submit the form then download the confirmation page for future reference.

CAT Registration 2025: Application Fees

The registration fee is Rs 1,300 for SC, ST, and PwD candidates, while all other applicants need to pay Rs 2,600. Candidates from SC, ST, and PwD categories must upload a valid copy of their respective certificates during registration. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.