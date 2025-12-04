IIM CAT 2025 Response Key Out Today: Know How To Download Answers And Submit Objections At iimcat.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) is set to release the CAT 2025 provisional answer key and candidate response sheets today, 4 December 2025, on its official website iimcat.ac.in.

Candidates who appeared for the exam in all three slots (Slot 1, Slot 2, Slot 3) can access their personal response sheets and the provisional answer key by logging in with their CAT credentials.

This release allows candidates to cross-check answers, estimate raw scores and percentiles, and prepare for the objection submission window, which opens on 8 December 2025 and closes on 10 December 2025. Students are advised to stay ready and act promptly once the documents are live.

CAT 2025 Important Dates

Event Date Provisional answer key & response sheet release 4 December 2025 Objection window opens 8 December 2025, 12:00 PM Objection window closes 10 December 2025, 11:55 PM Final answer key and result After objections are evaluated (TBA)

Candidates should download PDFs immediately, cross-check their responses, and raise any legitimate objections within the specified window.

Steps to Access CAT 2025 Response Sheet and Answer Key

Once released, candidates can download their PDFs by following these steps:

Visit the official website: iimcat.ac.in

Click on the Candidate Login / Response Sheet / Answer Key link.

Enter your CAT ID / Registration Number and password.

Download the relevant PDFs:

Provisional Answer Key PDF – containing IIM’s official answers

Response Sheet PDF – showing your own marked responses

Note: Make sure to download the correct slot-wise PDFs corresponding to your exam slot.

CAT 2025 Objection Window: How to Submit Challenges

The official objection window opens on 8 December 2025 at 12:00 PM and closes on 10 December 2025 at 11:55 PM. Candidates can challenge discrepancies in the provisional answer key during this period.

Steps to submit objections online:

Log in to iimcat.ac.in

Go to the Objection Management tab in your dashboard.

Select the question number(s) you want to challenge.

Provide detailed reasoning and upload supporting documents if required.

Pay ₹1,200 per objection (refundable if accepted).

Only objections raised within this window against the provisional answer key will be considered.

Estimating Scores and Preparing for Results

Once the provisional answer key and response sheets are available, candidates can:

Cross-check their answers with official responses

Estimate raw scores

Get a preliminary idea of expected percentiles

This allows candidates to plan the next steps in the CAT selection process and stay informed ahead of the official results.

With the release of the CAT 2025 provisional answer key and response sheets, candidates now have the opportunity to carefully review their performance and prepare for the next steps in the selection process. Staying attentive to the objection window from 8 to 10 December 2025 ensures that any discrepancies can be addressed promptly. By cross-checking answers and estimating scores, aspirants can approach the upcoming results with clarity and confidence, keeping themselves well-prepared for the journey ahead in one of India’s most competitive management entrance exams.