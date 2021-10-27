IIM CAT Admit Card 2021 to release today, check how to download at iimcat.ac.in

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Management Common Admission Test (IIM CAT) Admit Card 2021 will be released on Wednesday (October 27). Candidates can download the admit card from the official site of IIM CAT on iimcat.ac.in.

Indian Institutes of Management will publish IIM CAT Admit Card 2021 at 5 pm today which will remain on their site till November 28. IIM CAT 2021 will be conducted on November 28, 2021 in centres across 158 cities in three sessions. This year, IIM Ahmedabad will conduct the exam, which will be held in a computer-based mode.

Here’s how to download IIM CAT Admit Card 2021

1. Visit the official IIM CAT website on iimcat.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on IIM CAT Admit Card 2021 link

3. Enter login credentials

4. The admit card will appear on your screen

5. Check the details and download

6. Take a printout for future reference

Candidates can find the name of the test centre in their Admit Card. Notedly, the IIM CAT 2021 results are expected by the second week of January 2022. The CAT 2021 score will remain valid till December 31, 2022.

The CAT exam is conducted for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs.

