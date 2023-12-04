IIM CAT Answer Key 2023 To Be Released Soon At iimcat.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Here

IIM CAT 2023: The IIM CAT Answer Key will be available soon on the official website. Based on prior trends, the response sheet PDF is scheduled to be released alongside the answer key this week on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. The exam was held on November 26, 2023, at 8.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m., 12.30 p.m. to 2.30 p.m., and 4.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. This year, over 3.3 lakh students took the exam. Once the answer key is released, the results will be announced in due course. Candidates who took the exam are recommended to keep track of their results.

Candidates took three components of the exam: verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and quantitative aptitude. They were allowed 40 minutes to answer each section, for a total of 120 minutes.On November 26, IIM CAT 2023 was held in three slots: Slot 1, Slot 2, and Slot 3. According to the experts, the entire paper was moderate to challenging. This year, over 2.8 lakh applicants applied.

IIM CAT 2023: Here’s how to download answer key

Visit the IIM CAT official website - iimcat.ac.in.

Click on the CAT official answer key link

Login using the credentials

The official answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

A decent CAT score for admission to Indian Institute of Managements is normally around 97-98 percentile, while a score of 90-95 percentile is considered good for admission to other top MBA programmes.