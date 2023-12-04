IIM CAT Answer Key 2023 To Be Released Soon At iimcat.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Here
IIM CAT Answer Key 2023: Along with the answer key, the response sheet PDF is expected to be uploaded as well this week based on past trends on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. IIM Lucknow conducted the exam on November 26, 2023, in three slots, scroll down for more details.
Candidates took three components of the exam: verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and quantitative aptitude. They were allowed 40 minutes to answer each section, for a total of 120 minutes.On November 26, IIM CAT 2023 was held in three slots: Slot 1, Slot 2, and Slot 3. According to the experts, the entire paper was moderate to challenging. This year, over 2.8 lakh applicants applied.
IIM CAT 2023: Here’s how to download answer key
- Visit the IIM CAT official website - iimcat.ac.in.
- Click on the CAT official answer key link
- Login using the credentials
- The official answer key will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save it for future reference.
A decent CAT score for admission to Indian Institute of Managements is normally around 97-98 percentile, while a score of 90-95 percentile is considered good for admission to other top MBA programmes.
