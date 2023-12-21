IIM CAT Result 2023 Likely To Be Released TODAY At iimcat.ac.in- Check Time, Steps To Download Here

IIM CAT 2023: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow, the conducting body for CAT 2023, is expected to announce the result date this week. Approximately 3 lakh candidates who took the CAT exams are eagerly awaiting the CAT Result 2023. Last year, the CAT result was released on December 21, and considering past trends, candidates anticipate the results to be announced in the last week of December this year. The CAT 2023 answer key, along with the response sheet, was published on December 5, and objections were accepted until December 8.

IIM Lucknow will revise and release the final answer key based on the valid objections submitted by candidates, along with the CAT Result. Once released, candidates can check their CAT results on the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

IIM CAT 2023: Steps to download here

Visit the official IIM CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.

Locate and click on the IIM CAT Result 2023 link on the homepage.

Enter your login details and click on the submit button.

Your result will be presented on the screen.

Review the result and download the page.

Retain a hard copy of the result for future reference.

IIM CAT 2023: Admission Process

Following the declaration of the result, the list of candidates selected for the subsequent stage of the selection process will be accessible on the respective IIMs' websites. Each IIM will send interview letters directly to the shortlisted candidates. The criteria for shortlisting differ among IIMs, and candidates can find detailed information on the official websites of the respective IIMs.

The IIM admission process comprises stages such as the Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD), and Personal Interviews (PI). The selection is based on performance in the CAT 2023 exam and various other factors.