IIM Nagpur Expands With New Satellite Campus In Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad Says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday announced the establishment of a satellite campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, on a 70-acre site in Moshi.

According to officials, the IIM-Nagpur satellite campus in Pimpri-Chinchwad will build on the institute’s esteemed reputation, bringing world-class management education to Pune’s dynamic industrial and academic ecosystem. CM Fadnavis conducted multiple high-level meetings in Pune, Mumbai, and Nagpur over the past year to ensure its success.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said this development solidifies Maharashtra’s position as a leader in management education, adding that the revenue department has earmarked 70 acres of land in Moshi.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Minister Bawankule said, “As we commemorate the vibrant occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the foundation for IIM Nagpur’s satellite campus in Pimpri-Chinchwad marks an auspicious milestone for our city. This industrial hub, home to residents from across India and renowned for its robust Mumbai-Pune connectivity, will gain further distinction with this prestigious institution.”

He further mentioned: “Pune, widely recognised as the 'Oxford of the East', is a hub of academic excellence, industrial innovation, and advancements in IT and automotive sectors. The new satellite IIM Nagpur campus is poised to attract top talent from across the nation, fostering opportunities in education, research, and entrepreneurship. With 21 IIMs currently operational across India, Maharashtra continues to lead with its existing IIMs in Nagpur and Mumbai.”

The minister said the land acquisition process is underway, with officials committed to accelerating development to realise this vision. “The IIM Nagpur satellite campus will strengthen India’s management education ecosystem, create high-value opportunities, and contribute significantly to the region’s economic and intellectual growth,” he observed.

Earlier on Thursday, on a separate but much-discussed matter, CM Fadnavis said the government will consider the interest of both Maratha and OBC communities, and there is no question of doing injustice to anyone, as the government will solve the problems of both the communities.

He was speaking to reporters at a time when the pro-Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil was marching with a large number of his followers to Mumbai to launch his indefinite fast from August 29 to demand reservation for the Maratha community from the OBC quota.

Jarange-Patil has declared that the permission granted by the Mumbai police for holding a protest for a day was not acceptable to him, as he would sit on an indefinite fast until the government accepts all its demands.

“The OBC community should also remember that the government will not allow injustice to be done to them. Also, the government has solved all the problems of the Maratha community," CM Fadnavis said.

Also Read: Education Ministry Report Shows Over 1 Crore Teachers, Improved Student Retention in Schools