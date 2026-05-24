IISER admit card 2026 to be out at iiseradmission.in; check exam date, time and how to download scorecard here

IISER admit card 2026: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) is expected to release the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026 admit card shortly on the official website iiseradmission.in.

Those candidates who have registered will be able to download their hall tickets by visiting iiseradmission.in and logging in with their credentials. As per the official notification IISER exam date 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on June 7 in computer based test mode.

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Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official website for updates regarding the activation of the admit card download link and exam-related instructions.

The IISER hall ticket 2026 is a mandatory document for entry into the examination centre. Without a valid admit card and identity proof, candidates will not be permitted to appear for the exam.

Steps to download IISER admit card 2026

Once the IISER admit card 2026 is made available, candidates can follow the steps below to access their hall tickets online:

Visit the official IISER admissions website.

Click on the “IAT 2026 Admit Card” link available on the homepage.

Enter the registered User ID and password.

Submit the login details.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and print the hall ticket for future use.

Details mentioned on the hall ticket 2026

After downloading the IISER admit card 2026, candidates should carefully verify all information printed on it. Important details are expected to include:

Candidate’s name

Roll number and application number

Photograph and signature

Exam date and timing

Examination centre address

Category and PwD status (if applicable)

Exam day instructions

In case of discrepancies, candidates should immediately contact the admission authorities through the official helpdesk.

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IISER IAT 2026: Important instructions for candidates

Candidates are advised to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination venue. Reporting late to the centre may lead to denial of entry. Aspirants should also avoid carrying prohibited items such as electronic gadgets, smartwatches, calculators, or study materials inside the examination hall.

Students are encouraged to check their allotted exam centre location in advance to avoid last-minute inconvenience on exam day.