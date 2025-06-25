IISER IAT Result 2025 OUT At iiseradmission.in: Counselling Registration Starts Tomorrow- Check Direct Link to Download the Score Card Here

IISER IAT Result 2025: The Indian Institute of Science and Research (IISER) has officially declared the results of the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025. All the candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results through the official website, i.e. iiseradmission.in.

The examination was conducted by IISER Tirupati this year and it took place on 25th May, 2025. Candidates will have to enter their user ID along with passwords to the application portal to be able to access their result. Candidates must know that getting rank does not mean guarantee of the admission as ranks have been assigned to everyone, to candidates who have secured at least one mark in the examination.

IISER IAT Result 2025: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- iiseradmission.in.

Step 2: You will find the result link on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your user ID and password correctly, then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your IISER result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check your rank card and download it for future reference.

IISER IAT Result 2025: Counselling Dates

The counselling process will be conducted from June 26 to July 3, 2025, with the deadline set for 5:00 PM on the final day. To be eligible for counselling and seat allotment, candidates must meet the minimum cut-off marks. The counselling application form will be made available on the official website after the declaration of results. Notably, there is no fee required to fill out the counselling form. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.