Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /IIT Bombay drafts new rules for cheating cases after Sahil Wakode’s death: Students to be heard first

IIT Bombay drafts new rules for cheating cases after Sahil Wakode’s death: Students to be heard first

Under the proposed system, a student accused of using unfair means during an examination would first be given an opportunity to explain their side before any disciplinary action is initiated.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 12:02 PM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 12:02 PM IST
IIT Bombay drafts new rules for cheating cases after Sahil Wakode’s death: Students to be heard first

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP's girlfriend Kaashvi breaks silence on his viral video with Love Gill, says 'trying to handle things outside'
2
3
4
5