/IIT Bombay drafts new rules for cheating cases after Sahil Wakode’s death: Students to be heard first

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has prepared a draft proposal to revise the way cases of cheating and other forms of examination malpractice are handled on campus. The proposed changes come weeks after the death of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, whose death following an examination-related incident had triggered protests and renewed scrutiny of the institute’s disciplinary procedures.
Under the proposed system, a student accused of using unfair means during an examination would first be given an opportunity to explain their side before any disciplinary action is initiated.
At present, disciplinary proceedings can begin after an invigilator detects the use of unfair means during an examination. The proposed changes aim to make the process more structured and give students a formal opportunity to present their version of events.
Key proposals include:
Sahil Wakode, a second-year student at IIT Bombay, died by suicide on September 18 after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination.
According to the institute, the student was allegedly using ChatGPT during the examination. CCTV footage from the examination hall later showed Wakode being stopped by the invigilator and handing over his phone before leaving the examination hall.
The incident led to protests on the IIT Bombay campus, with students and Wakode’s family raising questions about the institute’s handling of the matter. His family and protesters also alleged that the student faced harassment and caste-based discrimination. These allegations remain under investigation.
The incident has also brought renewed attention to IIT Bombay’s rules on academic malpractice. The institute had introduced disciplinary provisions in July 2026 that prescribed strict penalties for certain forms of examination misconduct, including possession or use of unauthorised electronic devices.
The proposed changes now seek to focus not only on the punishment but also on how an alleged malpractice case is handled from the moment it is detected.
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