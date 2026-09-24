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IIT Bombay postpones mid-sem exams, new dates October 10-11

The protest was organised to demand accountability and justice over the tragic death of second-year student Sahil Wakode.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 05:42 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 05:42 PM IST
IIT Bombay postpones mid-sem exams, new dates October 10-11
Image Credit: ANI

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