/IIT Bombay to open its first-ever campus in the US; Classes begin in 2027

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has announced its first overseas sub-campus in the United States, marking a landmark moment in the internationalisation of Indian higher education.
The campus will come up at the State University of New York at Old Westbury on Long Island, through a formal academic partnership formalised via a letter of intent signed by IIT Bombay Director Prof Shireesh Kedare and SUNY Old Westbury President Dr Timothy E Sams, in the presence of Consul General Binaya S Pradhan.
The first academic session is expected to begin in 2027 with certificate programmes in artificial intelligence, sustainability, and clean technology. Full degree programmes will be introduced at a later stage.
Alongside the academic courses, there are plans for dedicated research laboratories on the SUNY campus.
Early-stage cooperation will include faculty and researcher exchanges, joint research projects, and shared academic events, even as formal degree programmes are being developed.
The choice of partner institution was deliberate.
IIT Bombay Director Kedare highlighted that the absence of an engineering department at SUNY Old Westbury made the arrangement mutually advantageous as the university fills a clear academic gap for SUNY while gaining a foothold on US soil.
SUNY Old Westbury, with over 4,700 current students and more than 39,000 alumni across its six-decade history, brings a strong liberal arts and professional education base to the partnership.
SUNY President Sams said the institution was excited to establish a partnership that advances teaching, innovation, and excellence in disciplines like physics and engineering, with the goal of preparing the next generation of leaders.
The announcement drew immediate support from the top. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan welcomed the partnership as a "living corridor of knowledge between India and the USA," calling it a "win-win" for students and academics in both countries.
India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra, also emphasised the importance of strengthening academic and technological cooperation between the two nations.
IIT Bombay is not the first IIT to go international, but its move to the United States is significant given the scale and prestige of the American higher education market.
Among the IITs, IIT Madras already operates an international campus in Zanzibar, and IIT Delhi has a presence in Abu Dhabi. A US campus, however, is a different proposition entirely — both in terms of visibility and the size of the Indian diaspora it can draw on.
IIT Bombay's extensive alumni base in the United States is also expected to provide strong institutional support to the new campus. The institute's alumni network in Silicon Valley and across American universities and corporations is one of the most influential of any Indian institution abroad.
For Indian students, the sub-campus opens a new pathway to the possibility of an IIT-branded education on American soil, with access to US research infrastructure and job markets.
For American students at SUNY Old Westbury, it brings world-class engineering expertise to a campus that previously had none.
Faculty from IIT Bombay will travel to New York for teaching and curriculum design, and the two institutions will work together to introduce new academic programmes at undergraduate, postgraduate, and research levels in science and engineering.
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