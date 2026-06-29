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IIT Bombay to open its first-ever campus in the US; Classes begin in 2027

IIT Bombay Director Kedare highlighted that the absence of an engineering department at SUNY Old Westbury made the arrangement mutually advantageous as the university fills a clear academic gap for SUNY while gaining a foothold on US soil.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 12:48 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 12:48 PM IST
IIT Bombay to open its first-ever campus in the US; Classes begin in 2027

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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